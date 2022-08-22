Sofia Vergara’s guest dress for women with a lot of breasts

EFE videos

Former PM Odinga appeals Kenyan election result

Nairobi, Aug 22 (EFE) .- The former prime minister and leader of the opposition in Kenya, Raila Odinga, today appealed to the Supreme Court the result of the presidential elections on August 9, which gave victory to the outgoing vice president, William Ruth. “We have filed the lawsuit electronically (…), while we wait for the physical documents so that the court can verify the filing,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo, legal representative of the coalition led by Odinga, Azimio La, confirmed to local media. Umoja (Aspiration to Unity, in Swahili). “As Azimio’s lawyers, we are ready for the lawsuit and we are very sure that we will succeed because the law is on our side,” Maanzo said, without explaining the arguments of the appeal. The president of the Independent Electoral Commission of Kenya (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, announced on the 15th the victory of Ruto (55 years old) with 50.49% of the votes and proclaimed the winner as “elected president”, while Odinga (77) obtained 48.85%. The next day, the former prime minister rejected those results in a message to the nation, calling them “illegal.” “The figures announced by Chebukati must be annulled by the Justice. In our opinion, there is no legal and validly declared winner or an elected president,” Odinga asserted then. “We have no doubt that the people of Kenya spoke out loud on August 9. Their voice will not be muzzled and their victory will not be snatched away,” the opposition leader stressed this Sunday at a religious ceremony in Nairobi, warning that “There will be no peace until the truth is known.” The announcement of the results was overshadowed by the statements of four of the seven IEBC commissioners, including its vice president, Juliana Cherera, who questioned these data by claiming that the vote count was done in an “opaque” manner. Under Kenyan law, Odinga had seven days from the announcement of the results to challenge them before the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court. Once that complaint has been filed, the Justice has a legal period of fourteen days to issue its resolution. Following Odinga’s narrow defeat in the 2007 elections, allegations of suspected fraud by him sparked a wave of ethnically tinged violence that left more than 1,100 dead and 600,000 displaced from their homes in Kenya. In August 2017, his allegations of irregularities in the electoral process were recognized for the first time by the Supreme Court, which declared the vote null and ordered its repetition. If the Supreme Court does not stop him now, Ruto will become the fifth president of Kenya since its independence in 1963 and will replace Uhuru Kenyatta (60 years old), who is serving the second and last five-year term allowed by the Constitution and had given his support for Odinga after falling out with his vice president. (c) EFE Agency