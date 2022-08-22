Sofia Vergara and her best movies

After making herself known with her facet as a host and later jumping to world fame with her role in modern-family, Sofia Vergara has done several filmsalso earned the title as one of the most important Latin women in world entertainment.

Although it was with that couple of facets that the Colombian managed to break through in Hollywoodthe actress has not done badly in the cinema either, where she has quite memorable roles despite the fact that in some movies she is not even the protagonist or that they did not have the best reviews.

The woman from Barranquilla has a ranking of her best movies Sofia Vergara where he has played great roles on the big screen.

Chef (2014)

When chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) leaves his job at a famous Los Angeles restaurantafter standing up to his controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) and refusing to give up his creative integrity, he has to figure out what his next step is.

For things in life you find yourself in Miami and associates with his ex-wife (Sofia Vergara), his friend (John Leguizamo) and his son (Emjay Anthony) to set up a Cuban street food stall. Along the way, Carl returns to his roots and recaptures his passion for cooking and enthusiasm for life and love.

Bottom of the 9th (2019)