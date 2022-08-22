so you can activate Easy Mode on your Galaxy.

We explain how to activate the Simple Mode on your Samsung Galaxy mobile.

OneUI is samsung customization layer for android and in addition to including a good number of native applications of all kinds, it also has a number of hidden featuressome of which we have already revealed to you previously.

One of these functions is an easy mode, a feature that allows you to simplify the user experience showing only the most important elements on the home screen of your smartphone.

Next, we are going to explain how you can activate this easy mode on your Samsung Galaxy in a quick and easy way.

So you can activate the Simple Mode on your Samsung mobile

Your Samsung Galaxy has an Easy Mode that shows you the text and icons in a larger sizeenable high contrast mode on Samsung keyboard and disable interface elements for more advanced users such as the Edge panel.

To activate this easy mode on your Samsung mobile You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Access the Settings of your Samsung Galaxy

Enter the section Screen

Click on the button Simple mode

Click on the switch that appears on the next screen

By doing this, you will see that the home screen of your Samsung Galaxy is simplified by creating a dock with the icons of the Phone apps, Messages and the app drawer and showing you on the main screen only the clock and weather widgets, the Google search bar, and the Samsung Browser, Gallery, and Camera icons.

If you slide the main screen to the left, a screen will appear with the icons of the Google Play Store, the magnifying glass and the Settings and if you do it to the left you will see a series of icons to add your favorite contacts.

Once you have activated the Simple Mode you will be able to configure some of its options like long press duration or high contrast Samsung keyboard.

First of all, for modify the duration of the long press you just have to carry out the following actions:

Get into the Settings of your Samsung Galaxy

of your Samsung Galaxy Access the section Screen

Click on the option Simple mode

At the bottom click on the button long press

Select one of the predefined durations or create your own by pressing the option Personalize

To customize the duration of the long press simply check the option Personalizehold down the center circle for the length of time you want to set for the click, and click the button Save that appears at the bottom.

On the other hand, for choose one of four high-contrast Samsung keyboards you just have to perform the following steps: