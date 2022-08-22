Shakira’s reaction after the video of Piqué and her new partner Clara Chia

Shakira And Gerard Piqué continue to attract the attention of international gossip after the announcement of their separation. Lo last weekend the ‘Socialité’ program aired a video of the Barça central defender with his new partner . Images that, needless to say, have sent the pop star into a rage. Piqué’s young companion, Clara Chía had fun with the footballer at Summerfest Cerdanya (Puigcerdà), and there was no lack of affectionate gestures and tenderness between the two.

Piqué and Clara Chia together in public: Shakira’s reaction

The ‘Socialité’ program, during the broadcast of the video, contacted Shakira’s relatives and revealed that, presumably, the artist would not have been at all happy with the attitude of her former partner. This is for a very specific reason. It seems, in fact, that Shakira and the Catalan footballer have signed a pact, that Piqué would have broken. Such an agreement would consist in not being able to appear in public with a partner during the first year after the announcement of the separation on 4 June. Shakira also faces another big problem with Spanish justice. The artist has in fact a pending trial, since he has rejected the agreement of the Prosecutor to plead guilty to tax fraud of € 14.5 million.