Shakira-Pique: he kisses the new girlfriend Clara, but who is she? PHOTOS and details on the alleged betrayal of the Waka Waka singer

Does Pique have a new girlfriend named Clara? Here’s what happened after the divorce from Shakira: all the details inside!

The divorce of Shakira and Pique made the couple’s fans startle; although it seemed that between the two there was a solid bond, unfortunately, a today everything has collapsed. The former footballer also has a new girlfriend, Clara, and in recent days their photos together have been around the web. Now fans are wondering if Pique cheated on Shakira with her new flame. It’s really like this?

Shakira and the divorce from Pique

In June, Shakira and Piquè publicly confirmed rumors about their divorce with this one joint press release:

Unfortunately we have to confirm what you have heard, it is true that we are separating. But now our priority is our children and therefore we ask you to respect our privacy. We will not make any other statements in this regard. And we really thank you for your understanding.

From that moment on, all the Spanish media have tried to reconstruct the dynamics of their breakup, finding at least three alleged lovers of the former football player. Initially it was the name of Suzy Cortez – aka the Miss Bum Bum best known in the world – to go around the web and newspapers; the girl, in fact, would have confirmed a flirt with Pique while he was still married to Shakira:

I had decided not to speak out of respect for Shakira. But now I want to reveal everything just for her. I say what happened. He is not faithful, we have exchanged many messages, let’s say a little special. I have chats ranging from 2016 to 2018. he introduced us to a friend. He immediately tried to woo me and then asked me for the number. He complimented me a lot, especially for a part of my body to be honest. Over the years he has sent me many messages that I would call direct.

After countless flirtations attributed to the former footballer, however, today a new one emerges that would seem to be something more: Does Pique have a new girlfriend named Clara? It seems so!

Who is Clara, Piquè’s new girlfriend

Apparently, after the divorce from Shakira, Piquè wanted to come out with his new girlfriend: her name is Clara Chia Marti, she is 23 years old and is a model by profession. The couple met last Friday in Baja Cerdana, where they attended Dani Martin’s concert together. A witness of the event commented on theirs effusions in public:

They exchanged cuddles in front of everyone. They didn’t have too much trouble to tell the truth.

In short, Piquè has found sentimental serenity with his new girlfriend and it seems not to be a problem for him to show it to the whole world. For her part, however, Shakira is recovering from the breakup spending a lot of time with his children and enjoying his well deserved holidays. Will he comment on the new story of her ex-husband? We will find out soon!

