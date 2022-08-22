Shakira is “very angry” ex Gerard Pique was seen kissing new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in public

CATALONIA, SPAIN: Shakira is said to be in a bad mood after her former partner and father of her children, Gerard Pique, was found publicly kissing her new flame. According to reports, the footballer is currently dating 23-year-old public relations student Clara Chia Marti. Apparently she also works in the public relations office of Gerard’s company, Kosmos.

Marti and Pique were reportedly seen kissing during the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. The intimate scene was first captured by Spanish media Socialite, but later made it to Twitter as well. “I am excited, it is clear that there is a relationship. I have seen so much love, it will hurt Shakira a lot, because this is a Gerard Pique we have never seen. I’ve never seen him like this with the singer, ”said host Laura Roige.

An insider told The Sun a few days ago: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They’ve been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on.

Gerard Piqué b. 3 of Barcelona is on the pitch during a preseason friendly against Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The source continued: “People helped him keep the romance quiet and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find her photos. This alone makes her mates think that he is actually quite serious about being with her. ” However, another source has now stated that the “Queen of Latin Music” is “very angry to see her children’s father with her girlfriend in public”. It was said that the former couple had made a deal to go public with their romance just a year after their breakup.

Singer Shakira (R) and footballer Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Shakira and Pique split in June after being together for over a decade. At the time, in a joint statement, they said: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding.”

FC Barcelona’s Gerard Pique and Shakira pose with the trophy after FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club at Camp Nou on May 30, 2015 in Barcelona, ​​Spain (David Ramos / Getty Images )

The two had been together for over a decade and also welcomed two children together: Milan and Sasha. But later, it transpired that the 35-year-old player betrayed her and that they lived separately before making it public. Although neither of them officially talked about her betrayal allegations, in her success of her ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro, Shakira shared: “To complete you I tore myself apart; I have been warned, but I have not listened; I realized that yours is fake; it was her drop that overflowed from her glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.

Meanwhile, it seems the singer’s problems weren’t limited to her ex. The 45-year-old found herself embroiled in tax fraud allegations. It is reported that she is considering moving to Miami to avoid jail time. His spokesperson reportedly said, “Shakira has always cooperated and complied with the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and taxpayer and faithfully following the advice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.”

