Scruffy? No, “comfortable” is the new cool!

It’s called the “scruffy look” and it’s practically everywhere: from the Hadid sisters to Alexa Chung, Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs, the style of the celebrities of the moment is flawless precisely because… It’s not! Also complicit in the long periods of pandemic, which led us to focus on more comfortable than elaborate options, the it-girls of 2022 are adopting increasingly confusing and mix & match outfits. One of the now obvious trends is that there are no longer seasonal garments: there are even those who, in the hottest metropolises in the world, go for a walk in the middle of August with a wool cap and trench coat! But the new “scruffy” trend is not limited to unusual combinations: from Bella Hadid, who recently revived the white socks (even with heels!), To blazers paired with sneakers / sweatshirt / tennis caps by Hailey Bieber, up to to the oversized combinations of Zoe Kravitz, in the fashion scene we are getting closer and closer to the era of scruffy celebrities, who offer the world their unique, very personal and bizarre vision of fashion. In a word? Practicality. Why combine a grandmother’s wool heartwarmer over a skin-tight and provocative evening dress? Simple, not to get cold! The daily routine of a celebrity can be quite demanding, and stars are finally allowing themselves the luxury of relaxing, putting their comfort first and minimizing the moments when they have to “appear”. The new glamor is characterized by variety and “effortless” beauty, and in this new scenario celebs have carte blanche to amaze with the most disparate and, in a certain sense, more authentic outfits. Let’s go and see the most striking examples of this inimitable trend, precisely because it has no rules!

2007, the Arctic Monkeys were out with “Your Favorite Worst Nightmare”, Kate Moss and Pete Doherty were clogging the tabloids with their finished love story and… Alexa Chung was becoming the it-girl of the moment. And since then, her aesthetic has never ceased to amaze. Her unusual approach to fashion, even today, returns to be the emblem of contemporaneity, consecrating her “scruffy look” as one of the most intriguing fashion ideas to imitate.

“A nice mess” is perhaps the most suitable definition for FKA Twigs outfits. Yes, because although his combinations come from opposite and distant universes, there is something extraordinary in his style and in a certain sense, immaculate. Whether it’s her careless attitude or the ease of her outfits, we still have to understand this. But the British singer-songwriter manages to be terribly cool even with a headband, sports bra, jumpsuit Bermuda shorts and luxury mini bag.

The Hadid sisters unleash new trends every week. Gigi Hadid lets herself go with a vaguely grunge look, made up of crop tops, slippers, jorts and hats to protect herself from the sun. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, after a winter of technicolor, sporty and oversized looks, has recently brought back the white socks – in the height of summer – even combining it with heeled sandals! Why? Simple, because this is more comfortable!

Casualness is certainly one of the strengths of Zoe Kravitz’s style and personality. On and off the set, the actress manages to flaunt fascinating looks without the slightest effort, which at the same time represent the last frontier of comfort. Tank tops, oversized fit, flat shoes and maxi t-shirts, often paired with her beloved round sunglasses with dark lenses, in a vintage style. Lenny’s daughter has learned to make a virtue of necessity!

