Sarah Hyland is getting married and these are the actors of ‘Modern Family’ who have gone to the wedding

Circumstances have not made it easy, but Sarah Hyland has finally managed to get marriedafter two years of waiting since her first wedding plans and three since she got engaged to her now husband Wells Adams. So they had to settle for a fake ceremony that they were able to celebrate with their innermost circle.

the couplea went public with their relationship in 2017spending their first Christmas together, but it was not until two years later that they decided take the step of committing and planning your wedding. Something that has been delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year, Adams told People magazine: “We were supposed to get married last year and it didn’t happen.. Then it was supposed to be this year and it didn’t happen. So next year we’re going to Vegas or to court. 2022 has to be our year, right?“.

And indeed, 2022 has been the year for this couple, although not in Las Vegas, but in California, where it has taken place your liaison, attended by your colleagues for more than 10 years: Sofia VergaraJesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould, or what is the same, part of ‘Modern Family’, the series that launched Hyland to stardom. Above in the video you can see the photos of the moment.

His former co-stars they did not want to miss the event, and they have shown in it that they are still a family, although not in fiction. They have attended the same accompanied by those closest to you. For example, Vergara has been accompanied by her son Manoloand Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell in the series, has attended with her husband Justin Mikita.

Vergara has been one of the most excited in networks with the wedding, of which he has shared several photos on his Instagram showing the outfit chosen for the occasionas well as several moments with his friends from the series and his family, with whom he appears in this photo booth that will touch all those who followed ‘Modern Family’.

