Sarah Hyland, actress of ‘Modern Family’, marries after 3 years of waiting for the pandemic

american actress Sarah Hylandone of the protagonists of the popular series modern-family got married last weekend in California with Wells Adamswith whom he had been engaged three years ago, reported the news portal AND! News.

The couple got married on August 20. in an outdoor ceremony at Sustone Winery, near Santa Barbara, in the state of California.

The co-star of modern-familyColombian actress Sofia Vergarashared on his Instagram profile a photograph next to several of the actors that appear in the series and wished the bride the best.

The couple met on social media after Wells became popular for his appearance on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise and made their romance public in the fall of 2017, recalls the medium.

The two announced they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with an intimate engagement party three months later. Nevertheless, due to the COVID-19 pandemicSarah and Wells had to put their wedding plans on hold.

Sofía Vergara shared some images of the wedding on her social networks. (Photo: Instagram @sofiavergara).

Sarah Hayland’s career

The American actress achieved international fame with her appearance as the character of haley dunphy in ModernFamily.

Sarah Hyland was born in 1990 and began his professional career at a very young age, his first appearance being the tape Loving Rectangle (1999). From that debut she would have small roles on the big and small screen.

However, it would not be until 2009 with the premiere of modern-family that she would get more popularity for playing the firstborn of the Dunphy marriage. He participated in the series for 11 years until it came to an end in early 2020.

Sarah Hyland has also been a producer on various films, being See You in Valhalla (2015) the most iconic.