Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join New Warner Movie

The live-action movie of Barbie is one of the most anticipated, especially for the styling and the performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The photos from the shoot caught the attention of many who are eager to see them work together. And luckily for many, this would not be the only job that would unite Gosling and Robbie, as the actor would be in talks to participate in a prequel to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’.

Ryan Gosling would join the cast of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Ryan Gosling is in negotiations for the new Warner Bros. film. The film would start developing next year, under the direction of Jay Roach, and would also star Margot Robbie, with whom she shared roles in ‘The scandal’a film for which Robbie was nominated for an Oscar.

The script would be written by Carrie Solomon; however, no more about the plot has been revealed so far. It has only been confirmed that it will be a prequel that will take place in Europe in the 1960s.

What is ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ about?

The first delivery ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001) of the trilogy, directed by Steven Soderbergh, tells the story of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, a man recently released from prison who is preparing a great plan to rob 150 million dollars in three casinos in Las Vegas (United States) To reach his goal, Ocean will have to find a team of eleven men. Renowned actors such as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, among others, participate in the film.

In 2018, Ocean’s had a new version starring women. It was directed by Gary Ross and starred Sandra Bullockas the leader of the group and sister of Danny Ocean, and by Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.