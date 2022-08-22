Ryan Gosling – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known for The, The Land (2016), Murder 1,2,3 (2002) Y Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

About Ryan Gosling

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born on November 12, 1980 in London, Ontario, Canada.

Ryan Gosling began his career in television, with family entertainment and children’s shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? (nineteen ninety five) until he landed his first major role in The Believer (2001). She then co-starred along with Sandra Bullock the movie Murder 1 2 3 in 2002 and other movies like The Slaughter Rule (2002), The United States of Leland (2003) Y Stay (2005).

Then he made a leap in the quality of movies with Half Nelson (2006) Y Lars and the Real Girl (2007).

But the popularity came with the three films of Crazy, Stupid, Love and other more independent type Drive (2011)with a role far removed from its beginnings for children.

He has twice been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, for Half Nelson and for La La Land (2016).

And in case you didn’t know, Ryan Gosling is also a musician and has a band called Dead Man’s Bones.

In 2023 the premiere of Barbiestarring margot robbie. He plays Ken, yes.

We have seen him here The Big Bet (The Big Short) -2015 and in Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Brand new movies: The Unseen Agent (2022).

Ryan Gosling Quotes

ALL MY CHARACTERS ARE ME. I’M NOT A GOOD ENOUGH ACTOR TO BECOME A CHARACTER. I HEAR ABOUT ACTORS BECOMING THE ROLE AND I THINK “I WONDER WHAT IT FEELS”. BECAUSE TO ME, EVERYONE IS ME.

THE THEME FOR ME IS LOVE AND THE LACK OF IT. WE ALL WANT THAT AND WE DON’T KNOW HOW TO GET IT, AND EVERYTHING WE DO IS KIND OF ATTEMPTING TO CAPTURE IT FOR OURSELVES.

Ryan Gosling Movies at MCM

https://martincid.com/2022/07/11/the-invisible-agent-movie-with-ryan-gosling-premiere-friday-july-15/

Videos

30 Things You Did NOT Know About “RYAN GOSLING” – (La la land – Blade Runner – Drive)

Dead Man’s Bones – In the Room You Sleep In (Direct)