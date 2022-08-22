Rosco, the hero dog who gets killed by wolves to save his masters

He gave his life to save the masters. It is the story of Rosco, a dog who fought with wolves to secure the human family. Brittany Hayward and her daughter were in Moss Point, near the Metlakatla community in southeastern Alaska. Immediately Brittany knew something was wrong: “I asked my daughter ‘Where are the birds? Because there are no birds, there is no noise. I feel like we are being watched ‘”. Mom and daughter were with their 3 dogs on the beach: Rosco, Smokey and Cardi B. Shortly after in fact Smokey started chasing a wolf. “I start screaming, just screaming, for my dog ​​to come back and within minutes it looked like this wolf was attracting him and they were chasing each other,” she said, as she reports. Alaska Public, “He was chasing away the wolf.” Hayward said he took Cardi B with him and started screaming, but his cries did not upset the wolf, who actually approached the woman. At that point Smokey and Rosco lashed out at the wolfbut when they started fighting, two other wolves came out of the woods. Smokey returned to his mistress and they drove together, Rosco continued to fight. Brittany started honking to scare the wolves and call for help, but suddenly silence fell. Hayward’s husband, police officers, and other Metlakatla residents searched for Rosco, but the wolves kept guarding the beach, howling late into the night. A Fish and Wildlife officer found the remains of Rosco and took him home. Brittany explained that the dog died of a stomach wound.