Romantic comedies beyond the common places on HBO Max

For many, Drunk with Love is “the best movie with Adam Sandler”. Well, it’s one of the best. It is also one of the best films by Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the most important filmmakers of these decades. The result is the story of a guy with a factory of absurd plastic objects, lonely and with too many sisters who falls in love with a woman perfectly compatible with him (a beautiful Emily Watson). It would be unethical to recount the twists and turns of the story, the hilarious and emotional moments, or the brilliant participation of Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Already, a modern classic of cinema (and very funny).

Larry Crowne

Kindness, your name is Tom Hanks. A guy without a job reinvents himself, goes back to college, recovers a form of freedom and falls in love (with Julia Roberts, well, it’s more than logical). A film that revolves around ordinary people and how sometimes life seems like a fairy tale. Why is it so good? For this reason, because it calmly introduces us to the world of its protagonists, because it deals with happiness and because the actors make it so difficult that it is to seem “ordinary people” – The film with and by Tom Hanks deserves to be seen.

love is expensive

The Coen brothers, even in their most apparently dramatic films, must be seen as humorists and satirists. Love… is one of the most obvious, with its divorce lawyer (George Clooney) trapped in the nets of a fortune hunter (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is full of twists and turns, with a cartoonish rhythm (sometimes it looks like a cartoon animated) and its very solid script. Even so, the film is a romantic comedy that uses the tools of the genre to do something else, and therein lies its main attraction.

My super ex-girlfriend

The inventor of the “ordinary people in trouble with the fantastic” comedy Ivan Reitman achieves more than a romantic comedy here: he laughs at the battle of the sexes and the world of dating with this poor Luke Wilson in love with a superheroine (Uma Thurman) a little too toxic, and the revenge of the lady before the foreseeable breakup. Taking everything to the extreme is one of the best tools the creator of Ghostbusters has for laughter and love.