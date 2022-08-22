Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre? Alexa Bliss picks her favorite for Clash at the Castle

¡It was time! It seems that after a very long year (since the end of his story with Bray Wyatt and those strange demonic possessions) Alexa Bliss is back by his own rights and has rescued much of his character successful and loved by the general public in WWE. Also, the wrestler from Ohio will be part of the live Premium event that the company will put on in Cardiff on September 3 and, prior to it, he has granted an interview to the WWE press team to which we have had exclusive access in MARCA.

Bliss will be part of the team fight that, together with Asuka already the champion of Raw bianca belairwill face the trio formed by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kaybut analyzing the event in general, the superstar of the WWE flagship program answered the following questions:

Ask. WWE Clash at The Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, what should fans expect?

Response. Lots of fun, hard-hitting action, and a great card. There are a lot of great stories going into Clash at The Castle right now, especially with our new creative direction. It should be fun. One of the great stories that has unfolded is, of course, Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, but I can’t wait to step foot in the ring at Principality Stadium in our particular match.

Q. As a member of the WWE roster, what do you think we can expect from this main event between Reigns and McIntyre?

R. I’ve always been a huge Drew fan. I think he can beat Roman Reigns, and what better place than Cardiff. I think it will be a very interesting clash… no joke! As a WWE Superstar, you get to travel all over the world and having the opportunity to come to Europe and wrestle in front of such a dedicated crowd is a plus.

Q. What are some of the favorite places that you have visited with WWE and what other places would you like to visit as a Superstar of this company?

R. My favorite place to visit is Australia, although it is a very long flight, I really like Australia. It’s beautiful and the food is always very good, but then again, Europe is also special. I have been several times in Spain and many in Great Britain and I could not choose. Fans make this long journey worthwhile.

Q. Logan Paul is making a splash by coming on board as a full-time WWE Superstar. His personality and commitment to WWE have suddenly endeared him to fans, but is there a celebrity who believes he would be a great WWE Superstar and potentially a friend or foe to Alexa Bliss?

R. I think they must have a great personality because not everyone can do what we do in the ring. We have already had some things with Cardi B and I think she would be a very good superstar in WWE, although obviously I would be above her.

P. Alexa Bliss is also known among WWE fans for her love for Disney and she shares it whenever she can on social media. Therefore, we could not stop asking her about her favorite movies from the Disney factory. The five best Disney movies?

R. The Goofy Movie, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and right now I’m into Charm.

