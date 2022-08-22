Robert Zemeckis’ Pincho already has a release date

Like last year, Disney has revealed the content that will be available on its streaming platform next September, this during the second Disney + Day. Thus, The exact date on which the new live action version of Pinocchio will come to this service.

Through a small preview revealing the content that we will see on Disney + Day, it has been confirmed that Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis will be available on September 8, 2022. This version will star Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, and Lorraine Bracco as an original character, named Sofia the Seagull.

With this, on September 8 will also arrive on Disney + Thor: Love and Thunderas well as Cars on the Road, Frozen Sing-Along, Frozen 2 Sing-AlongY Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. Now we just have to wait for a new official trailer that will give us a better look at the new Pinocchio movie.

Remember, the live action version of Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis will be available on Disney+ on September 8, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer for this film. Similarly, this is the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio movie.

Via: Disney+