Rita Ora: eye the sight

Rita Ora, seduction beyond the artist. Energy and music concentrated in one of the sexiest women in the world. And even this shot will dazzle your eyes.

He comes from Albanian Kosovo, his real name is Rita Sahatçiu, and was born in 199o a Pristina, is known by all as Rita Ora. She is one of the most beautiful and talented women in the world. of her the origins of her the age-old enigmatic and mysterious, with an amazing beauty, certainly particular.

Rita Ora, the sexiest in the world

Beauty, sensuality and sex appeal are not the same thing, but we can say that the star fully possesses all three. She lived in London and hers last name it has become “Ora” because the original one means watchmaker and it has taken the translation from Italian, the second language of the Albanians. Artistic daughter Tita has collaborated with many talents as well as always being in the top ten. For example, Avicii, Calvin Harris, Chris Brown and Ed Shereen were used. His participation as a judge in the talent was also memorable.

Rita Ora, beauty and talent concentrated

In short, Rita Ora has become a true icon over time, an image of style and sublime personality that have made her comparable to Madonna. Many designers wanted her face as a testimonial for her, like Calvin Klein, Roberto Cavalli, Coca Cola and Samsung. Madonna herself wanted it in her Material Girl clothing brand. Many of her for her erotic charge have defined her as the sexiest in the world. One thing is certain: Rita does not go unnoticed.

About two weeks ago Rita Ora married director Taika Waititi in a secret wedding in London. The news was given by the American site Page Six according to which the couple would have taken the plunge only in front of very few friends and closest relatives. In short, a true love crowned in silence. An intimate ceremony that according to the British tabloids would have been truly special. This shows how the couple is madly in love and not at all interested in showbiz. The desire to keep private life out of the spotlight, despite being two celebrities, is really noticeable and uncommon among the stars.

The two would have fallen in love in Australia a year ago. It seems that they were already friends and then love has gradually blossomed. “We have been friends ever since. Then a year ago we decided to “complicate” things, but it got easier, ”said Ora, who loves wearing these black goggles. Walking around, showing off a stunning cleavage, she is not likely to be dazzled. We recommend that you wear the same glasses as her.