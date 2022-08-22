Rihanna has done it again: copy her guide to wearing the most impossible trend of the moment with style – Music

Rihanna is a true fashion icon, her transgressive ‘looks’, a very hip-hop style that never leaves anyone indifferent and that some fashion connoisseurs have already proclaimed as a true creator of world trends ‘celebrity‘, it is clear that everything that dares to wear ends up creating a school and the sales of products and garments that dares to wear are counted in the millions. A fashion icon to emulate, that’s what Rihanna is.

And it is that since the world of music discovered her with her particular haircut, her dropped pants and her masterful way of reusing glitter in her day to day life, she has done nothing more than demonstrate that if something can be dressed, there it goes. to be Rihanna to make it fashionable.

Rihanna, creating schools among the most stylish moms

Is it that a few years ago it did not seem unimaginable to see a pregnant woman with semi-transparent tops and dresses and one of the sexiest, walking proudly and boasting her month-old tummy in front of the ‘flashes’? Well, thanks to the fact that Rihanna is brave and has made it fashionable that being sensual and modern is also for pregnant women, all thanks to his most groundbreaking outfits we have been able to understand fashion for what it truly is, a way of expressing the personality of each oneno matter the age, the physique or even if you are about to be a mother.

The singer has been creating trends for years

The one from Barbados is an expert in showing that heand the opinion of others matters very little and that he doesn’t care about being sheathed with a metallic and pseudo-transparent mesh to collect the CFDA award as a fashion icon, something that already happened six years ago choosing a dress signed by Adam Selman, which left everyone speechless for being as flattering as it is daring and which undoubtedly marked a before and after in the collective memory that will always remember Rihanna precious and silver exhibiting her body with absolute elegance. A dress that influencer Laura Escanes herself imitated years later at another event. ANDRihanna’s style will always be somewhere between extravagance and success, but in the end, when we talk about fashion, attracting attention is always a success, because the more spotlights placed on the garment, the sooner it will become a trend.

Rihanna: pioneer of the new trend in footwear

After a few months away from the spotlight after giving birth, the artist has returned to delight us with one of her usual 'outfits' in the purest 'street style' ' through the streets of New York where comfort was the protagonist: loose t-shirt in a 'boyfriend' style and a short denim miniskirt that was practically camouflaged with one of the most groundbreaking trends and that promises to be here to stay this autumn-winter to live in our stores, and for the most daring, in their wardrobes.

The businesswoman from the world of cosmetics and interpreter of ‘Diamods’ put on some kilometric boots made of black denim known as thigh-high boots and that we could well qualify it as boot-pantsonly suitable for the most fashionable. A trend that we have already seen in the Kardashians sisters as well as Rosalía herself.

A trend that although it is not apparently very flattering, it is sure to make the honeys of all those who like to be the most original and monopolize all eyes every time they go out for a drink.

This creation has come from the hand of the luxury fashion firm Y/Poject. A brand that has become one of the most revolutionary firms on the ‘celebrity’ scene due to its eccentric garments that do not hesitate in breaking the most conservative lines of fashion.