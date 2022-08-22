REVENGE WAS VIRAL: Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Jamie Carragher in full live broadcast on Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher, Liverpool legend and current commentator for Sky Sportssnot exactly a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. In the debate between CR7 and Lionel Messi, he stays with the Argentine genius. He does not include it in his historical TOP 5. And furthermore, in recent months, he has not tired of repeating that the Portuguese monster was not a good signing for Manchester United. oh! And he also said that, right now, no club in Europe wants to sign him.

Cris may not respond at the moment, but he is aware of the medium. She doesn’t usually miss a thing. And the proof of what we discussed was seen in the preview of the Classic of England between Manchester United and Liverpool (Erik ten Hag’s men won 2-1 with the five-time Ballon d’Or being a substitute).

In full transmission Sky, The bug he approached the area where his former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane (both are also analysts) were. There, with them, was Carragher, who tried to give him the microphone or wave (?). The point was that on the 7th of The Red Devils He chose to ignore it completely. She didn’t even look at him.

CRISTIANO IGNORE CARRAGHER ON THE SKY SPORTS TRANSMISSION

After Cristiano Ronaldo left, the presenter trolled Carragher with this phrase: “Interesting (Cristiano’s appearance). Great conversation with you, Jamie.” Carra answered: “He completely ignored me!” And the final sentence was: “As almost all people do.”

Jamie took things with humor. In his social networks he simply dedicated himself to spreading what happened. He even echoed the ridicule of Rio Ferdinand, United’s history and a great friend of Cristiano.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo was not a starter in El Clásico against Liverpool. He entered with 4 minutes remaining. Erik ten Hag explained that he left him out of the starting XI because he felt that Elanga, Rashford and Sancho were the ideal attack to press with more pace, energy and consistency.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games played in the 2020/21 season with Manchester United. He was in the TOP 3 scorers in the Premier League, broke it in the UEFA Champions League and was nominated for the Ballon d’Or.