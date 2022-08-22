Results WWE Sunday Stunner SmackDown August 21, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the Center Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. The superstars of Friday Night SmackDown starred in this day, which featured seven matches including the central event starring Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE SmackDown House Show August 21, 2022

– GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Natalya defeated Shotzi.

– Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah.

– Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss.

– The Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) defeated the Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland).

– Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in a match without disqualification.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Street Fight in the main event.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.