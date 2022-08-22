Results | TODAY’s Zodiac Draw, Sunday, August 21, 2022

Zodiac Draw will have its RESULTS TODAY, Sunday, August 21, 2022. All the numbers that fell in this Mexican National Lottery can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this same note.

+ Lotenal 2022 draw calendar: when, what days and what are the hours of the National Lottery of Mexico

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be until a few hours later.

A piece of the Zodiac Draw has a value of $35, while a complete series costs $400. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Zodiac Draw Results TODAY | Numbers that fell National Lottery Sunday August 21, 2022

What are the National Lottery Zodiac Draw prizes?

List of prizes for this TODAY’s Zodiac Giveaway | Jackpot

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can win up to $7,000,000 mxn.

Zodiac Draw: what are the days and times for this National Lottery game

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time.