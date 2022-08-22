Relive the story of “Elvis”, now in digital format





geekzillos, have you already had the opportunity to enjoy the new tape, “Elvis”? If not, I don’t know what they expect to do. And don’t worry, going to the cinema to have to see it, very soon it will no longer be necessary, since it will arrive very soon in digital format.

The visionary mind of Baz Lurhman brings us a visual delight, Elvis. A cinematic look, from the point of view of his manager (Col. Tom Parker), at the humble beginnings and meteoric rise of the first global icon of rock’n’roll who, with the musical influence of him and sex appeal he set fire to the fervor of his fans and changed the history of music, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

The story based on real life of a man who struggled to overcome the onslaught of fame, fortune and of a representative whose greed and self-centeredness raised and sank the “King” .

Produced, scripted and directed by renowned Director Baz Luhrmann. The tape that features the stellar performances of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Also, Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley and Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley; will make its long-awaited leap to digital format in a Premium Premiere with Early Access for digital purchase and rent, the next August 28, 2022.

Elvis will be available for digital purchase in high definition and standard definition in digital stores such as Apple TV app, Cinépolis Klic Prime Video Store, Google Play, izzi, Claro Video, Total Play, Megacable, Axtel, DirecTV and Microsoft Store, as well as in One Play, C&W, TIGO, Cableonda, Nuevo Siglo and Altice (availability may vary depending on the country).

What is “Elvis” about?

An entirely cinematic drama, Elvis’ story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamics between the two over the course of more than 20 years. From Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the changing cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.

cast and crew

The Elvis cast is led by rising star Austin Butler as Elvis, multi-award winning actor Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker.

The direction is provided by Baz Luhrmann, the screenplay is by Baz Luhrmann, Jeremy Doner, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce. The production is by Baz Luhrmann along with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

Remember that from next August 28 you will be able to acquire the new Elvis movie in digital format. And so relive it as many times as you want.



