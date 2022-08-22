release date, price, cosmetics and more

The arrival of one of the most prominent Quarterbacks in the NFL and called to be the future of the league to Fortnite is official.

With just a couple of weeks to go before the 2022/23 season of the National Football League (NFL) at the beginning, from the league itself they seek to generate movement in the community so that everyone talks about it, and what better way to do it than with a collaboration within Fortnite.

Fortnite and the NFL have collaborated in the past to release skins from the different franchises participating in the league, and now it’s time to introduce patrick mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, to the game. He is one of the great figures in the league, chosen as MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl champion in 2020.

Cosmetics and price of the Patrick Mahomes Skin in Fortnite

In this new Fortnite collaboration we will find the following Patrick Mahomes cosmetics:

• Patrick Mahomes Skin (base)

• Gladiator Mentality style for Patrick Mahomes skin: With the glasses on and the improved arm.

• Field Titan style for Patrick Mahomes skin: With gladiator hat.

• Backpacking accessory: Champion’s Shield

• Peak: Salsa axes

• Wrapping: seasoned scorer

• Gesture: time to shine

• Patrick Mahomes skin: Day of rest

• Backpacking Accessory: emergency ketchup

At the moment the prices of the skins and cosmetics of this collaboration were not revealed.

Patrick Mahomes skin release date in Fortnite

Patrick Mahomes will arrive in Fortnite on August 25, 2022 and all cosmetics can be obtained in the store for a limited time.

How to get the free Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite

To the delight of fans, the Patrick Mahomes skin can not only be obtained for free, but can also be obtained in advance. And it is that this Wednesday, August 23, the Patrick Mahomes Cup will take place.

It is a tournament of Zero construction in squads, where the best squads of each region will be able to obtain the skin for free as a prize for their performance in the tournament. In addition, all the squads that participate in the tournament and that manage to obtain at least 8 points among the 10 games will unlock the Secret Sauce emoticon.

To get the cosmetic bundle as a reward, your squad must finish in the following top, depending on your region:

• EUROPE: Top 675

• NORTH AMERICA (EAST COAST): Top 325

• NORTH AMERICA (WEST COAST): Top 125

• BRAZIL: Top 125

• ASIA: Top 125

• OCEANIA: Top 75

• MIDDLE EAST: Top 75