Reflection and parody of the mechanisms of horror movies, in an original and hilarious film that comes to Prime Video

Right from the title itself, this exceptional and highly original film by Drew Goddard makes clear his weapons, his intentions, and the possible avalanche of fun that awaits us. Its titled ‘The cabin in the woods‘ (and you can see it, by the way, on Prime Video, Filmin and Movistar Plus+) and it’s quite a statement of intent: it’s titled like ‘The Haunted House’, ‘The Ghost Sailboat’ or ‘The summer camp where a deformed boy drowned’. They are conventions known to all and ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ throws them in our faces.

But when it starts it becomes clear that we are not in a parody to use, in the style of ‘Scary Movie’, but in a film that knows its ingredients well: Five teenagers (including a Chris Hemsworth before becoming a superstar) they spend the weekend in an isolated cabin in the woods, without communication with the outside. In the basement they find a strange diary that speaks of a family of psychopaths who occupied the house. That is to say, a transcript of ‘Infernal Possession’…

…which takes a turn when they discover that they are being closely watched. By people interested in seeing how they react to the supernatural and also by the viewer, who becomes one more participant in this festival of winks, perverted codes and tributes to the classics of the fantastic. Much of the credit for the fun goes to a razor-sharp screenplay co-written by Goddard (who would go on to direct the less rounded but equally funny ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’) and ‘Buffy’ creator Joss Whedon.

Everything hatches in a final section that is deservedly remembered for catching even the most hardened viewer by surprise and for functioning as a source of references that win with each revision. A perfect show for lovers of the fantastic genre and which, curiously, Goddard and Whedon refused to go ahead with a sequel, despite the remarkable cult following it has gained over the years. Another point in favor of this unforgettable delirium.