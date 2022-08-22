Real Oviedo coach asks for calm with Marcelo Flores

Jon Pérez Bolo praised the speed and impudence of the Mexican, but clarified that he will not be a starter all the time and there will even be days that he will not play

The debut as a starter Marcelo Flores in the Real Oviedoin the Second Division of Spanish football, left very good feelings within the carbayón club, whose coach Jon Pérez Bolo valued the young Mexican’s ability to divide the rival: “He’s a different boy, he has speed and chutzpahAnd that’s very important in football.”

“He gives us nerve and, by dividing the rival, makes him retreat. In addition, he has quality and a shot. In any case, you have to be calm with him and try to help, because he is a very young boy. I’m very happy with his attitude and with the game he played against Leganés”, commented the Oviedista about the midfielder on loan from Arsenal.

Flowers He had already had his first minutes in the defeat against Andorra, but coming off the bench and with much less participation in the game than he had against the cucumber team, against whom he stood out in attack from the start.

The Mexican was the most incisive in the rival area and carried the offensive weight of the Oviedo throughout the game, although he stood out more playing inside –accompanying Borja Bastón– than starting from the left, where he ended up after the changes in the second half.

Marcelo Flores made his debut as Real Oviedo’s starter over the weekend. Twitter: @RealOviedo

Of the approaches of that first part, Flowers he starred in all but one and was the most active player between the lines, getting several steals in three quarters that allowed him to generate danger from that good pressure in the opposite field.

After the Oviedista’s performance, and displaying that special care he wants to have with the tricolor’s young talent, the Carbayón coach clarified that his commitment to Flowers –and for the rest of the players– it will not depend on whether or not it starts.

“There will be days that he is a starter, days that he is not, and others that he may not play. For me, there are no starters and reserves, for me they are all players of the Oviedo I’m going to squeeze all of them. Many times those who come off the bench are more important than the starters,” the Biscayan relativized.

In any case, the version of Flowers The one Bolo wants to work on is the one that was already seen at the Tartiere this Sunday, a flash that also coincided with the first victory of the Real Oviedo of the Pachuca Group.

“We are going to ask him for the same thing that he has given us, because the team has to create more, reach more on the wing and have more people in the second row, and we will work on that”, he concluded regarding a game in which the imbalance generated by Marcelo made forgetting the loss of Borja Sánchez.