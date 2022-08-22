ready cut at the signing for Atletico “

The Dutch coach has cleverly tried to shift attention away from current events, which speaks of a player who has not yet joined his team-mates to prepare for the upcoming season and who seems increasingly distant from new course of Manchester United, whose new coach is determined to open a new cycle in the name of a younger squad and modern football inspired by the good game, which requires running and sacrifice even from the top players.

“Georgina, Cristiano and the nostalgia of Spain”

However, Cristiano does not issue official statements and updates on his future come only from the rumors that the agent wants Jorge Mendes very busy looking for the best destination for his client, roughly the remake of what already happened a year ago when the Portuguese pawed to leave Juventus. From the English press, however, more precise information arrives on the will of Ronaldo and also of his partner Georgina, that would be to go back in Spain.

“Cristiano Ronaldo ready to cut his salary to go to Atletico”

Hence the return rumors of the last few hours about a new approach to real Madrid, but above all from here the more realistic approach to Atletico Madrid. According to what Ben Jacobs reported on the ‘CBS’ CR7 he would also be willing to cut his salary until 30% to land at the former enemy’s court Diego Simeone, also marrying the desire of his girlfriend to return to live in Spain. The -30% is obviously to be calculated on the old salary from 31 million gross and not on the one already reduced by 25% after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, but the sacrifice would still not be enough to become part of the Colchoneros squad, whose actual gain would be about one million euros. Still too little for the coffers of the second Madrid team, which still remains one of the clubs that, unlike Bayern Monaco And Psg, they did not immediately shut the door on Mendes’ polls.