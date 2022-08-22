Protect your mobile with these 4 excellent applications

Your mobile contains all kinds of important information that you surely do not want to fall into the hands of othersand either because you forgot your mobile in the Uber, it was stolen or they managed to access your information with one of these dangerous apps, if you don’t have your mobile protected you could have many problems.

Although Android is constantly sending you security updates, this is not enough to protect your information, so we leave you 4 excellent apps to increase the security of your mobile to the maximumwithout having to install an antivirus, which according to Adrian Ludwig, head of Android security, antiviruses are unnecessary.

Top 4 Android Security Apps That Aren’t Antivirus

All apps on this list are freealthough some of them have premium features that you will need to pay a subscription for if you want to access them.

brave

We start our list with one of the best browsers in terms of security which you can find in the Play Store. Brave is a very secure browser, fast and with many very useful features, so you will never use another browser again.

AdBlock to avoid annoying advertising

IP Tracking Protection

Third party cookie blocker

Script Blocker

quick finder

download brave

LastPass

Another application that you should install if you want to keep all your information protected is LastPass. This application it is basically a chest of passwords and important information to which only the person who has the master password will have access, which is made up of letters, numbers, capital letters, special signs and more than 12 characters.

LastPass has formats to save everythingpasswords, credit cards, passports, addresses, password of your WiFi network, medical insurance number and much more.

Download LastPass

Google Authenticator

Every day there are more web pages and applications that support the protection of the second factor of authentication, since it is a very efficient way to prevent access by unwanted people. And for this mission, Google Authenticator is one of the best apps out there, because it’s very simple to use, with an interface that’s easy for anyone to understand.

Download Google Authenticator

SecureVPN

Lastly, if you want to browse the internet without fear of your information being tracked, using a VPN is the best option. Secure VPN is a free VPN that does not require registrationjust open the application, press the button to turn it on and voila, you can now access the Internet without leaving a trace of your activity.

Download SecureVPN