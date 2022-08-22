Premieres for the week of August 22

the week of premieres of Netflix movies and series from August 22 to 28 is presented in the most varied.

The animated series’Ollie is lost’ promises to be the cutest thing we’ve seen in a long timebut there will also be time for comedy with Kevin Hart’s comeback to the Netflix movie catalog just 2 months after ‘The Man from Toronto’. will do it with ‘Time for me’, in which he will share a lag weekend with Mark Wahlberg.

In addition, a good portion of Korean action (‘Seoul at full throttle’), another of true crime (‘The Cassez-Vallarta case: A criminal novel’) and dessert with the soccer documentary ‘The Figo case: The transfer of the century ‘.

Wednesday, August 24

– ‘Ollie is lost‘. TV series. Animation. Adventure. Fantastic.

‘Ollie is Lost’ is an epic adventure about a lost toy who faces the many dangers of childhood as he scours the countryside in search of the boy who lost him. It is also the story of that boy, who lost more than just a great friend.

Inspired by the book ‘Ollie’s Odyssey’ by acclaimed writer and illustrator William Joyce.

– ‘Mo‘. TV series. Comedy. Drama.

Mo Najjar is a Palestinian refugee one step away from asylum on the arduous path to American citizenship. He lives between two cultures, three languages ​​and a lot of nonsense, and flees to Houston (Texas) with his family, made up of his strong and spiritual mother, his sister and his older brother. Mo puts a brave face on bad weather and learns to adapt to his new world, but every advance in his life is accompanied by many setbacks.

– ‘Living Without Brakes: The Troubled World of John McAfee‘. Documentary film.

He was the first computer genius on the run, inventor of one of the most popular (and hated) software programs of all time: McAfee antivirus. At the height of his career, McAfee’s fortune was over $100 million. But when his neighbor was murdered, McAfee decided to run away…and invite a film crew to join him. Gaining access to hundreds of hours of previously unseen footage of McAfee as the authorities are hot on his heels, this documentary tells the definitive story of a hyperbolic character: a man who aspired to the presidency of the United States, escaped multiple times from prison and He claimed to have hacked the world.

– ‘Under fire‘. TV series. Drama.

A tight-knit team of firefighters has to juggle a stressful and dangerous job, the challenges of their personal lives, and professional setbacks.

– ‘…And if not, we get angry‘. Remake. Action. Comedy.

Remake of the action movie classic starring Terence Hill and Bud Spencer. On this occasion the protagonists will be Edoardo Pesce and Alessandro Roja.

– ‘The KEOP/S system‘. Comedy. Action. thriller.

Someone is spying on Fernando Berlasky. From one of the countless windows, in front of his apartment in the Belgrano neighborhood, someone takes photos of him, films him and sends him emails. The motives are unclear: A strange organization called KEOPS tries to force him to answer a strange questionnaire.

Thursday, August 25

– ‘The Cassez-Vallarta Affair: A Crime Novel‘. TV series. Documentary film. truecrime.

‘The Cassez-Vallarta case: A criminal novel’ analyzes the case of Florence Cassez and Israel Vallarta, alleged kidnappers and protagonists of one of the most controversial cases in the history of Mexico. Through interviews and analysis of public archives, the documentary reviews the irregularities of the case and sheds light on the people involved in what would become a diplomatic scandal between Mexico and France.

– ‘The Figo case: The signing of the century‘. Documentary film. Sports.

With access to Luis Figo and the men who brokered the deal that broke the record for the most expensive transfer in history, divided a nation and shaped modern football; ‘The Figo Case’ reveals the gripping story of how his move came to be, a twisted tale of clandestine dealings, a truly historic sports rivalry, a deep cultural divide and a pig’s head.

Friday August 26

– ‘Time for me‘. Comedy.

While his wife and kids are away, a family man (Kevin Hart) finds he has free time for the first time in years. So he decides to spend a wild weekend with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) that almost turns his life upside down.

– ‘Seoul at full throttle‘. Action.

In this fast-paced driving action thriller set in 1988, the drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme team yearn to live the American dream. Until they receive an irresistible offer and end up entangled in the investigation of a fraudulent fund linked to a major figure.

– ‘delhi crime‘ Season 2. TV series. Drama. Police.

Based on real events that occurred in 2012. The series begins with the appearance of two corpses in a ditch. He beaten, she beaten and raped. The crime happened on a city bus.