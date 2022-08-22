Prada presented its new perfume with Emma Watson — Muy Cosmopolitas

The Italian Maison Prada brings a new olfactory proposal to its line of beauty, and it is the fragrance for women Prada Paradoxe. It is an Eau de Parfum, which has an aroma that invites us to explore and express the paradoxical multidimensionality of women.

The renowned actress Emma Watson is the new ambassador of the House, in addition, she was in charge of being the director of the film that presents the perfume. She too, she is part of it and is shown wearing the perfume.

“The celebration of never being the same, always oneself” is the motto of Prada Paradoxe.

The triangle is an icon of Prada, the logo that set a precedent in history. This time it was reinvented to create the container for the fragrance. The shape of the bottle has rounded corners, an intense black cap and the brand’s shield.

What does Prada Paradox smell like?

It is an amber floral fragrance, which reveals new aromatic sensations. As soon as we feel its aroma, we can perceive dominant notes of neroli and jasmine, a duo of white flowers that demonstrate the timelessness of Prada Paradoxe. All the notes are intensified by the presence of Ambrofix and Serenolide, which create an intimate and lasting wake, giving it the chance to vibrate.

It is an ideal perfume to use during the day, outdoors. Prada took it upon themselves to create an edition that can be recharged.

Therefore, there is the option trimming ideal for all sizes of fragrance. This allows you to save 40% on materials and enjoy the iconic Prada Paradoxe without limits.

The fragrance for women is available to purchase in its 30ml version that costs US$87, 50ml is priced at US$112 and 90ml at US$125.

Emma Watson, the new ambassador of Prada Beauty

Emma is the Muse of the Italian Maison, for her role as an activist and modern woman, who always breaks the mold to achieve her goals. The actress, she was in charge of writing the script and narrated her story, in a film that she herself was in charge of directing.

“Embodying modern femininity, Emma Watson is the new Prada Paradoxe muse, the ultimate embodiment of the Prada Woman,” the team detailed.

In this opportunity, Emma redefines the codes to represent her most authentic self. The new perfume is available in the Official site of Prada, in its boutiques and in distributors of the Maison.