Pique-Shakira, the rags fly: “He did it for revenge”. Relationship to the minimum terms between the Barcelona defender and the Colombian pop star

Celebrity couple breaking out. It’s been nearly two months since Shakira And Pique, after a love affair lasting ten years, they announced the end of their relationship. Anticipating by one month the announcement of the end of the marriage between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi.

The famous South American pop star and the defender of Barcelona and the Spanish national team met on the occasion of the making of the official video of the 2010 World Cup, with the official anthem sung by the Colombian artist.

The classic spark broke between the two, a real love at first sight from which a passionate and profound liaison was born. From the relationship between Shakira And Pique the couple’s two children were born, Milan And Sashanow respectively 9 and 6 years old.

But the idyll over time has faded, gradually giving way to mutual intolerance. Until the definitive rupture, announced urbi et orbi two months ago.

The relations between the two, however, initially marked by substantial formal correctness, in recent weeks have drastically worsened thanks, apparently, to the new sentimental relationship that Pique it would have

undertaken a few weeks ago.

Piquè-Shakira, a story of revenge and betrayal

According to Spanish reporter, a great expert on gossip Jordi Martinwho followed the story between the two very closely, Pique intends to cause damage in the emotional sphere of Shakira with his new girlfriend of 23, Clara Chia Marti.

The strong defender of the Barcelonaaccording to Martin, he would have taken the new young partner to various places also frequented by Shakira: “Gerard Piqué he goes in the afternoon, with his new girlfriend, to his parents’ house, which is close to Shakira’s. And this completely devastated it ”.

In fact, the Blaugrana player is raging against his former partner, but it is not yet known why.

Martin continues: “Pique doesn’t care that the singer can see them together. The relationship between Piqué and Shakira is going through its worst moment. Right now, he wants to take revenge on her and is enacting that revenge “.