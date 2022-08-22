Piqué pinched while kissing his new girlfriend: angry Shakira

Piquè new girlfriend Shakira

Gerard Piqué was pinched in the company of his new girlfriend. In the images released by Socialité, the footballer passionately kisses the girl and, in a flash, the news went viral. According to insiders, Shakira is furious that her ex-husband has violated the agreement they made for the sake of her children.

Piqué pinched with the new girlfriend

The love story between Gerard Piqué and Shakira ended after 12 years and two children. A few months after the official announcement, the two ended up again in the center of gossip because the Barcelona player was pinched with the new girlfriend. The gossip program Socialité, broadcast on the Spanish channel Telecinco, showed some shots that immortalize Piqué as he passionately kisses a 23-year-old girl. It is about Clara Chia Martìemployed at the player’s own production studio, Kosmos Estudios.

Shakira furious with Piqué: the reason

The images that see Piqué to kiss the new girlfriend went around the web in a flash. According to insiders, Shakira would furious for the disrespectful behavior of the ex-husband. When the two decided to break up, in fact, they signed an agreement that prohibits both of them from publicly appearing with new flames for the twelve months following the separation. All this, of course, to protect the two sons Milan and Sasha, already tried by their parents’ divorce.

Piqué violated the agreement with Shakira

According to MirrorPiqué did not respect theagreement done with Shakira, which is why the singer would be furious. So, in addition to the various betrayals that led to the end of the marriage, now there would also be this small problem to be solved. Will the pop star be able to swallow this umpteenth bitter mouthful? We’ll see.