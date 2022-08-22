Piqué away from Shakira, who is the new girlfriend Clara Chia Martì: age, photos (On Monday 22 August 2022)

A few days ago Gerard Piquè, after the end of the story with Shakira was seen with a 23-year-old girl, such Clara Chia Martì. The rumors seem to be taking shape after a few photo published in the Spanish media. There new couple photografata together with Baja Cerdana The two would have been photografati in Baja Cerdana – according to the service of Socialité – on the occasion of the concert by Dani Martin. In the pictures Gerard e Clara for the first time they are together in public. “They exchanged cuddles in front of everyone”, they write online, reporting the testimonies of some present. Official news awaiting The pink newspapers are waiting for the news to become official while the two seem to continue to see each other. The … Read on ilcorrieredellacitta















Courier City : Piqué away from Shakira, who is the new girlfriend Clara Chia Martì: age, photos –

























Far away













Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Far away









