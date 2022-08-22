Photos of Sofia Vergara when she was young
His change has not been much or what do you think?
Undoubtedly Sofia Vergara is the Columbian actress who most successful has had on television in the United StatesIn fact, for a couple of years he came to lead the top of the highest paid celebrities in that medium.
Vergara managed to consolidate an important career thanks to her great beauty, talent and Latin charisma, a successful formula that allowed her to win four SAG awards (Screen Actors Guild), be nominated for Golden Globeto the Emmy and receive other accolades.
In fact, his role as ‘Gloria Delgado-Pritchett‘in comedy’modern-family‘ was the most important characterization in her career and the one that allowed her to position herself as one of the most major US tv
Now that the model and Colombian actress just turned 50she celebrated a new year of life by sharing a photograph that exposes her appearance when i was 14.
The photograph, published as #TBT, reveals that the Colombian always enjoyed great beauty and that has had a remarkable change over the years.
As expected, the publication unleashed all kinds of reactions as there were fans who saw the image as evidence of the important path that the Colombian has traveled during her artistic career, while others they had no qualms about throwing all kinds of praise.
Some even went so far as to say that over the years Sofia has become a much more beautiful woman than she was in her youth..
It should be noted that Sofía Vergara currently has a happy life in the company of her family and thanks to her successful career she leads a life withextensive amenities in his mansion, located in Los Angeles.
