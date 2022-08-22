Photo of the second marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, present the 5 children and the friend Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time after their flash nuptials in Las Vegas. A big yes to the Bennifers pronounced in front of their children and VIP friends.

After the flash and surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they said the second yes. And this time they did it in style, taking care to organize every detail so that everything was perfect. The Bennifer’s second wedding took place on Saturday, August 20. After obtaining a marriage license last July, J. Lo and Ben had an encore at a traditional ceremony that included a long white dress for her, an American film location and the presence of her famous friends.

The private wedding at Affleck’s mansion in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding took place in the garden of the maxi villa that the actor owns in Riceboro, Georgia. It is a splendid mansion surrounded by a large and well-kept garden, set up with a huge white awning under which dozens of floral compositions of the same color, dining tables, comfortable chairs and a piano (also white) have been arranged.

Dress code and set-ups: the Bennifers choose white

Exactly as happened for the installations, white has remained a constant also for the dress code. The clothes that the couple asked their friends, even famous ones, who attended the wedding, were immaculate. Present Matt Damon (Affleck’s close friend) and wife Luciana Barroso, director Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, actress and model Pia Miller with her husband, and talent scout Patrick Whitesell. In the front row also the children that Jennifer and Ben have had from their previous relationships. To witness the couple’s second yes were Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10), children that the actor had from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the twins Emme and Max (14), born from the bond between J.Lo and Marc Anthony. The boys were given the task of accompanying their parents during the slow walk on the long white carpet, paraded among those present before reaching the officiant. At the head of the group were the newlyweds, followed by the twins Emme and Max who held their mother’s veil and, a few meters further back, by the actor’s children. Instead, the actor’s brother, Casey Afflek, deserted the ceremony. The man told the New York Post that he would not attend the event because he “had other things to do.”

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck, surprise wedding photos and videos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s dresses

As evidenced by the photos of the event already leaked on the net, Jennifer Lopez wore a white dress with a very long train and an even longer veil signed by Ralph Lauren while Ben opted for a black and white tuxedo. To organize the event in every detail was Colin Cowie, a luxury event organizer already known among the stars. Life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.