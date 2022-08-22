Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, will hardly appear in ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashian clan had announced in September 2020 the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality show that catapulted them to fame, after 20 seasons and 14 years of broadcasting.

However, the family decided to resume their career on the small screen and make a new program called the kardashians, on Hulu, whose first season premiered on April 14, and the second is scheduled to air on September 22.

Despite the fact that Pete Davidson appears in the trailer for the new season, in the program you can hardly appreciate the presence of the actor, as stated Page Six.





The video shows Kim Kardashian with her now ex-partner at the Met Gala, while the influencer makes him a somewhat spicy invitation in front of his sister Khloé Kardashian: “Baby, do you want to take a shower with me real quick?”

According to sources of Page Six, “Davidson is a very private person. He is in the background but the world of reality It’s not made for people like Pete.”

Skims founder and contributor to Saturday night Live They ended their relationship of nine months of duration at the beginning of this month of August.