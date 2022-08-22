Paulo Da Silva continues to play at the highest level in ParaguayHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Paraguay. / 08.21.2022 23:32:09





Paul Da Silvaan outstanding central defender with the Red Devils of Toluca on the MX League and later player of the Tuzos from Pachuca continues to display his skills at the highest level in football Paraguay. After leaving a excellent legacy in Mexican soccerthe Guaraní continues to position its name.

Who is Paulo da Silva?

The Paraguayan defender arrived at national football in 2003 to defend the colors of the Club Toluca. He managed to become an important piece of the Red Devils to get the titles of MX League in 2005 and 2008added to Champion of Champions in 2006.

Consequently, he was signed by the Sunderland of English football and Real Zaragoza of Spain, before returning to Mexico. During his second stage in Aztec territory, the Gondolier signed for the Tuzos from Pachuca in 2012however, his time was marked by ups and downs, so that only a year later decided to return to Toluca where he continued to demonstrate his talent until 2017.

In the same year he returned to soccer in his country to rrepresent Libertad and remained there until 2020not without first having conquered the Paraguayan Cup in 2019. Being fundamental in the conquest of the title and in the functioning of his team.

Currently, Paulo Da Silva plays in the 12th of October of the First Division of Paraguay with 42 years old. The Gondolier keeps increasing his legend as one of the most reliable central defenders in Guarani footballeven wearing the captain’s badge on recent occasions with the Itaugüeño Globe.