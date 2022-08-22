Osimhen at United and Ronaldo in Naples: Mendes is working on the final market bang

Cristiano kicks to play the Champions League. If a shock offer comes for Victor (at least $ 100 million, possibly more), the deal could close

Napoli are thrilling, even if they have beaten two small-scale teams like Verona and Monza. But he dominated them. De Laurentiis and Giuntoli have shown that it is possible to set up a very competitive team and at the same time cut the amount of wages.

There is another aspect that has so far taken a back seat: this transfer market session has clearly denied the urban legend that Napoli would not be a sought-after team and square. As if the club were to pray for the players to come here. A colossal lie. Kvara (he is strong, it is now clear) has chosen the Azzurri to showcase himself in the football that matters to him. Raspadori strongly wanted Naples. Ndombele, an international footballer, was happy from the very first moment of the negotiation.

The market isn’t over yet. There is the Navas affair, one that has won three Championships and has enthusiastically accepted the destination of Naples. However, he must resolve some important knots with the PSG which should compensate for the salary he would receive by remaining at the PSG with a maxi-severance pay.

But that’s not all. We wrote this summer that Napoli were working on a double track: on the one hand Giuntoli was bowing an authentically European market with the arrivals of Raspadori, Kim, Simeone, Kvara, to which Ndombele was added. And on the other hand, the option Cristiano Ronaldo remained in the background.

Ronaldo wants to play the Champions League at all costs. For sponsors. For the showcase. But also because he is obsessed with the fear of being overtaken by Messi in the all-time ranking of the Champions League scorers. We wrote that if the situation had remained open until the last days of August, the Naples option would have become a serious track.

Ronaldo would have wanted a great club, he tried to wear the Bayern shirt as well as those of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He received embarrassing rejections, that must be said. He is a bulky footballer, considered difficult to manage.

Cristiano wants to leave Manchester. This is Mendes’ mandate. Who has been working on the lens for weeks. And now a crack – perhaps something more – has opened. Mendes is in constant contact with Napoli and Manchester United. The English club would like Osimhen at the center of the attack. And the Nigerian – who is also fine here – would gladly move. He would never say no to the opportunity to play in the Premier League, moreover in a prestigious and competitive team that recently hit Casemiro (paid 80 million).

But we need one of those offers that cannot be refused. No less than a hundred million, maybe even a little more. There is also Bayern in the background but today the most accredited track is the one that leads to United. Osimhen would go to the Premier and Ronaldo would come to Naples. To make the first tip. Cherry on the cake. At that point, the discourse on the experience that would already undergo a shake up with the arrival of Keylor Navas who won three Championships would also totally fall. The Portuguese of Champions has won five. He is the only one able to replace Osimhen without making the fans turn up their noses. On the contrary. He would project the club into another dimension. He is 37 years old but he is one who still scores: last year he scored 18 goals in the Premier League.

Obviously this does not necessarily happen, I have to fit a series of pieces: above all, the offer from United. An offer that must satisfy Napoli. This is the most important step.

Mendes and De Laurentiis (with Giuntoli) are working on it. Today is August 22nd. Napoli is fine like this. It would look great with Navas. But the last few days of the transfer market could hold important surprises. Otherwise, as seen, Napoli is already very strong like this.