‘Nope’: 10 Hidden Winks In Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, has some winks and ‘easter-eggs’. We tell you below.

Jordan Peele has returned to the big screen with nopehis third horror film as director and screenwriter after Let me out Y Us. The story follows the residents of a ravine in the interior of California, who make a strange discovery. Starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun; nope It is not free from containing hidden winks in its scenes and images. From references to Steven Spielberg movies to the demonic royal statue of blucifergoing through ‘easter-eggs’ of Us. Peele has included some winks in his new and long-awaited project and, so that you can find them all, we will tell you about them below:

Jean Jacket’s mouth

the start of nope is shot imitating the inside of the mouth of jean-jacket. At first it’s impossible to tell, but at the end of the film, when the creature assumes its true form, its mouth is shown, which makes a sound reminiscent of a camera shutter. With this, it seems that Peele wants to denounce the human being’s need to want to record everything or, on the other hand, become a show in itself.

Gordy’s Home!

jordan peele has shared on his Twitter account the opening credits of Gordy’s Home!, the ‘sitcom’ starring the chimpanzee Gordy and the child star Jupe (Steven Yeun as an adult).

pic.twitter.com/gGH6OrtwFW

— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 24, 2022

At the same time

jean-jacketthe mysterious creature of nopealways appears at 6:13 a.m. for “dinner”. That sequence of numbers is key in the past of Jupe (Steven Yeun). As a child actor filming an episode of Gordy’s Home!, the leading chimpanzee was enraged when a balloon exploded at exactly 6 minutes and 13 seconds, causing him to kill all of Jupe’s human companions.

angel is an angel

Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) is like a guardian angel of the brothers Haywood. Not only because he offers them a safe haven when they have nowhere else to go, he is also the only one who perceives jean-jacket in a positive way, because he hopes that this being will help save lives and act as a source of change in the world.

Posters as ‘spoilers’

Each chapter in which it is divided nope It refers to one of the animals in the film and also serves as a ‘spoiler’ for their respective deaths: Ghost Y clover (they are devoured by an alien), Gordy (the police kill him), Lucy Y jean-jacket (Emerald kills him). The only animal that is saved is Lucy.

blucifer

blucifer It’s a giant blue colored horse with LED eyes that glow red at night. This demonic-looking animal can be found at the Denver International Airport (Colorado). Blucifer looks a lot like the pet from Jupiter’s Claim and it has a curious history. After the sculptor Luis Jimenez died when a part of the statue fell on him and killed him, his son had to take charge of its completion. The Denver airport has become the source of conspiracy theories involving the Illuminati, underground lizards, and aliens.

Us

nope has some winks to Usanother movie jordan peele. For example, there are some fabric scissors in the office of Jupe (Steven Yeun) and on the license plate of the truck Angel (Brandon Perea) puts: “111”, a reference to Jeremiah 11:11, which also appears in Us. Is Peele creating his own cinematic universe?

Haywood posters

In nopethe ancestor of the brothers OJ (Daniel Kaluya) Y emerald haywood (Keke Palmer) it is Alastair Haywood, the unknown black rider from the first motion picture recording. The family business of the protagonists, in addition to horse fighting, is also immersed in the erasure of the black artists. Therefore, it is not surprising that they have at home posters of movies like Buck and the faker, a western directed by and starring Sidney Poitier.