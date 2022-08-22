Nicolas Cage as Bizarro in a Kevin Smith series? could have happened

The filmmaker has explained what the episode of the now canceled Strange Adventures would have been like with Nicolas Cage and another great actor that the studio wanted

Warner Bros Discovery canceled Strange Adventures along with other deleted projects, such as batgirl of hbo max. Announced in 2019, the series was planned as an anthology series along the lines of BlackMirrorwhich consisted of hour-long “cautionary stories” showing the dark side of superheroes and their powers.

kevin smith has now revealed that he was scheduled to direct at least one episode of the series in which he would have liked to have the actor Nicolas Cage to put the voice of Gallantthe iconic antihero of DC Comicsbeside Jimmy Olson Y perry whiteof DailyPlanet.

“We didn’t close it, no contract was signed,” Smith said in an interview with Hollywood Babble-On. “But, the person we were pursuing to play Bizarro was Nicolas Cage.”

Smith’s casting of Cage in the role would have been an homage to the actor’s original role as Superman/Clark Kent in the canceled movie Superman Lives! that Tim Burton was going to direct in the 90s. Since then, Cage has given voice to the Iron Man in the 2018 animated comedy, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies. But there were more big names that came up for the Strange Adventures episode.

“Our Perry White? I was going for John GoodmanSmith told co-anchor Marc Bernardine in an episode of Fatman on Batman. “The top brass had other thoughts. It wasn’t my idea, but someone said: Maybe Harrison Ford be interested.”

The episode Smith was co-writing with Eric Carrascoof super girland which he hoped to direct, focused on perry white and Jimmy Olsen after being kidnapped by Bizarro and taken to Bizarro World. Smith said that he wanted Xolo Mariduena will play Olsen. Known for his role as Miguel Diaz in cobra kai of NetflixWarner Bros. chose Maridueña to play blue beetle in the upcoming HBO Max movie.

According to Smith, Cage would have played a very “crazy” Superman, in the style of George Reeves, who slowly turns into Bizarro throughout the episode. Although he was not allowed to use major characters like Superman and Lois LaneSmith said the episode would have included off-camera references to both. Reading the script, the writer-director described a post-credits scene with a friendly encounter between Bizarro and Superman in the arctic.

Smith went on to mention that the budget for each episode was estimated to be between $16 million and $20 million and that it did not feature any of the major DC Universe intellectual property characters. Greg Berlantiof arrowversewas executive producer of the series, along with Sarah Schechter and the showrunner John Stephens.

