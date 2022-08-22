Neymar, Messi and Mbappé pack a crazy goal

A crazy goal after just 8 seconds from kick-off: Neymar, Messi and Mbappé pack a pearl in just 8 seconds at Lille. PSG is a war machine.

The Paris Saint-Germain is a war machine e Galtier seems to have found the right key to make it work at its best. The team from the capital started the 2022-2023 season with a ferocity and a nastiness that were not often seen in those parts and also the players seem to be much more comfortable in the tactical context. The strength of PSG was never in doubt, perhaps the context a little more.

On the third day of Ligue 1 Messi &. co were guests of Lille and to set the record straight on the kind of night it was going to be they scored in the first minute, practically from kick-off. Lionel Messi, Neymar And Kylian Mbappé with four passes in eight seconds they moved the ball from halfway to the opposing area taking the lead moments after the kick-off.

Neymar supports Verratti, a return pass to the Brazilian who supports Messi: the Flea with a very sweet throw finds Mbappé behind the opposing defense and bags behind the opposing goalkeeper with a delicious lob.

The opposing fans rejoice for having conceded a goal from Messi: surreal scene, but the network is spatial

A perfect start for the Ligue 1 champions thanks to a scheme that seemed to have just come off the training field: an attempt that became reality and put PSG’s game downhill at Lille’s home.

The game ended on a 7-1 result for Christoph Galtier’s boys with Mbappé signing a hat-trick, Neymar scored two and the other two goals were scored by Leo Messi and Achraf Hakimi. A war machine.

In the first three league games he scored 17 goals and took 3, while if we also count the Trophée des Champions the balance rises to 21 goals scored, a frightening start by PSG, which this year seems to want to leave nothing to the opponents and decided to set the record straight right away. The main objective remains the Champions League but after the many criticisms of last year in Paris they need to give continuity to their domination in France.