NEWS FROM GIPUZKOA and the Euskadiko Orkestra invite you to the movie concert!

Participate from August 22 to 29 and on August 30 we will announce the lucky ones on our website.

The prize consists of two tickets for the concert ¡Depelicula! To be held on September 1 at 8:00 p.m. in the Kursaal auditorium.





From movie! is a film music show for all ages that plays with the ‘invisible’ elements in any cinematographic projection: the music and the voices of the characters. Thanks to the dubbing actors Jordi Brau and Luis Posada, the great stars of Hollywood will participate in this concert. The evocative effect of their voices, in combination with the musical performance by the Euskadiko Orkestra and the projection of images, will transport us to films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Mask, The King’s Speech, Forrest Gump or Mission: Impossible, among many.





The Vallés Symphony Orchestra was the one who originated this project, with a script created specifically to accompany it, and which has been a great success in all the concert halls in which it has already been presented. Now Euskadiko Orkestra adopts this original and different concert format for this unique date in San Sebastián on September 1.





Jordi Brau is a regular voice actor for actors such as Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Kenneth Branagh, Dennis Quaid, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Roberto Benigni and Tom Hanks, among others. For his part, the voice of Luis Posada interprets actors like Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Adrien Brody, John Cusack or Leonardo Di Caprio.

The locution in this concert will be in Spanish, with subtitles in Basque.