New single for Reietto. On September 1st out of Star Lord – Chronicle – A window always open on Bitonto

He returns outcast, in jujube broth as always, but this time the Apulian singer-songwriter goes up to the stars.

“Star Lord”, released on 01/09/2022 on all digital platforms and on radio, is the new single from reietto, pre-saving from today at the following link: https://ada.lnk.to/starlord_pre In “Star Lord”, an outcast (Valerio Vacca) expresses the visceral love for music that has saved him on several occasions, even from suicide, as he mentions in the passage. Just like the protagonist Peter Quill, in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy”, an outcast wears headphones and, with the help of music, becomes a superhero, Star Lord precisely, who can do everything and nothing can scratch him. If depression suffocates us, says the artist, music is that armor that allows us to breathe and wander with the mind until we reach new worlds, where people’s insults do not arrive. To reject his head in the clouds is not enough, like Peter Quill, he has his head in the stars. “Star Lord”, produced by Charles Kendl and recorded in Antonio Polidoro’s Blap Studio in Milan, follows the singles “made bad”, “crumbs”, “Katy Perry”, “out” and “Oh well”.

The cover is inspired by the statue “Cupid and Psyche” by Canova, but, unlike the work of art, here the woman represents the visceral and carnal love for music, which on several occasions has “saved” the artist . Valerio Vacca, aka outcast, born in Bari in 1991, is a multifaceted singer-songwriter. He approaches rap at the age of 12, as an escape valve in his feeling outcast and choosing this stage name that would become his rallying cry. In 2017 he won the regional competition Nota D’Oro, winning a scholarship to study singing, making himself noticed by Maestro Vince Tempera on the jury and accessing the national final of the Great Italian Festivals, in Verona, from which he still wins. This latest victory allows him to perform in 2018 at Casa Sanremo (Palafiori). In the same year he forms a Funk Rap band with which he publishes an EP and, between contests, lives and festivals, collects many dates in Puglia (such as the opening of Franco126, Ensi and Piotta concerts) and some trips. It is in 2019 that his career takes a decisive turn. With a longtime friend of his, he started the SquadDrone project, signing with the Milanese label Top Records, with which they released the first double-track single “King Size”, also containing the song “DRONE”, produced by Hostin Dowgz . In May 2020 the song “è Trap bro” is released which anticipates the release of their first EP “EPic” in September of the same year, whose song “EASYJ3T” is produced by STRAGE. In April 2021, the SquadDrone publishes the single “Parquet” and in parallel with the rap project, Valerio decides to give life to reietto, his solo project. Lover of experimentation and real instruments in songs, he begins to create with Charles Kendl (producer and multi-instrumentalist), the first songs of the R & B genre. After the debut single “Okay”, the second single “fuori”, which at its release immediately entered the Spotify editorial playlist “Soul R&B”, “Katy Perry” was the first song released for ADA Music Italy (independent division of services for artists and Warner Music labels), followed by “crumbs” and “bad facts”.