New crossover between Fortnite and Breaking Bad? They discover an easter egg that has sparked many theories

I don’t know if you have seen breaking bad ever (if you haven’t done so, I encourage you to close this same story, throw your computer out the window and start with it as soon as possible), but I think that much of the grace of the series does not have to do only with the quality that comes off, but with the affection that we fans profess for a work that has marked a generation. Imagine now the efforts I have to make to don’t shriek while I tell you that Fortnite could collaborate with the series in some way.

The thing is, as the leaker known as JorgeMost on Twitter, the community of Fortnite has discovered a possible Breaking Bad easter egg which has everyone making all kinds of theories. Next, I leave you with the information so that you can understand what exactly I am talking about:

Some users have begun to echo a caravan that is in a part of the map of Fortnite ❓

❓ This and the chairs outside it have a layout that is very reminiscent of what is seen in the series ❗️

In addition, in several of the surveys that Epic Games sends to some users asking what crossovers would you like to see in the future appear some Breaking Bad characters

Next, I leave you with the image of the easter egg that has uncovered all kinds of theories:

Would you like a Breaking Bad crossover with Fortnite? I remind you that he would not be the only one who would have been uncovered with a possible easter egg and, the truth, the future of the battle royale looks incredible with the future that would lie ahead.