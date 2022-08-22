Netflix resumes production of Will Smith biographical film

The company Netflixthe giant of streaming that interrupted the production of the film about the life of the actor Will Smith as a result of the scandal for beating Chris Rock during the most recent awards ceremony Oscarhas resumed talks to launch the project.

A source close to the platform assured the newspaper The Sun that, although the production of the biographical film Will Smith had been abandoned due to the actor slapping the comedian during that event, “it is believed that enough time has passed to let things settle down. Talks can now resume about a biopic that Netflix was interested in.”

The informant added that even the moment in which the actor hit Rock after he compared the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith with the haircut Demi Moore on the tape “G.I. Jane”as well as others crucial episodes in the life of the actor, will be part of the plot of the production. “Netflix wants to make a Will Smith biopic, and the actor’s team has no doubt that Apple wants to do the same.”

Since then Will has kept a low profile until just a few days ago, when he was first seen in public with his wife. It is said that he traveled to India for a spiritual retreat. Last month he apologized in an online video, saying he was “deeply sorry. I have contacted Chris and the message that has come to me is that he is not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, ‘I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here.’ When you’re ready to talk.”

