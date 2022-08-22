Netflix premieres: movies and series of the week

effervescent seoul

August 26, 2022. This Korean action-adventure comedy shows scenes leading up to the 1988 Olympics in Seoulpilots and mechanics work undercover to dismantle a huge money laundering network.

adult love

August 26, 2022. This film from Denmark is another of this week’s Netflix releases, following a couple who seem to be living a perfect life after their son is declared healthy after a prolonged illness.

Time for me

August 26, 2022. A comedy film with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as leads which shows the story of a father finding time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and children are away. He reconnects with a friend for a wild weekend.

Netflix: premiere series

Mo

August 24, 2022. This comedy series joins the Netflix premieres for the month of August this week. Centered in Texas, Mo navigates between two cultures, three languages ​​and a pending asylum claim as she tries to provide for her Palestinian family.

Ollie is lost

August 24, 2022. This North American animated adventure series follows the story of a patchwork rabbit with big ears and fuzzy memories as he embarks on an epic search for his best friend: the boy he loves with all his heart.

A573MPZC5NEZTE4ZKGBPDCCF6Q-lost-ollie.jpg This North American animation and adventure series follows the story of a rabbit made of scraps and is another of Netflix’s premieres for this week.

Selling The OC

August 24, 2022. This series will be part of the Netflix catalog this week, and will show the Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where a new real estate team showcases luxurious waterfront estates and big names stir the waters.

Maloof Workshop

August 26, 2022. Another premiere is this series that follows the Maloofs, an adorable family of car lovers, who use their passion and skills to build engines and perform feats behind the wheel.

Netflix: premiere documentaries

Story: Level 1

August 25, 2022. Featuring infographics and archival images, this series showcases short history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and discoveries that changed the world.