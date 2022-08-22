Netflix offers a classic with Tom Cruise that is in the Top 10 worldwide
Yes ok The Mummy is far from being first in the world top ten, is a proposal that ensures action, fun and special effects, three qualities highly sought after in Netflix movies by its users.
What is The Mummy about, the Netflix movie that is in the top ten
Though safely entombed in a crypt deep within the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (The Mummy) whose fate was unjustly taken from her awakens in our day. She brings under her arm evil kept for millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
Tom Cruise plays Nick Morton, a soldier in the United States Army who inadvertently discovers the tomb of Princess Ahmanet, unleashing unimaginable evil. Nick becomes haunted, merged, and possessed by Set after Ahmanet places a curse on him.
- The film lasts 1 hour and 50 minutes.
- Cast of The Mummy, on Netflix
- Tom CruiseNick Morton
- Sofia Boutella (Ahmanet)
- Annabelle Wallis (Jenny Halsey)
- Jake Johnson (Sgt. Vail)
- Courtney B. Vance (Colonel Gideon Forster)
- Marwan Kenzari (Malik)
- Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll)