MTV VMA 2022: Who are the artists nominated for the awards?

For this 38th edition of the MTV Video Music Awardsthere will be artists and great shows that we have not seen live, where not only Pop will be included, but more musical genres such as R&B, Hip-Hop, Rock and K-pop.

As we know, the day of the award ceremony is getting closer and closer, and we can’t wait to see this weekend outfits of the stars and the presentations they have prepared for everyone.

The list of nominees is led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, since they have seven nominations each. Next, Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six nominations and finally Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, with five nominations. No doubt some of them will be winners of at least one category!

But still, the others are not exempt from being winners. Get to know the complete list of nominees for the categories of the MTV VMAs 2022:

group of the year

BLACKPINK

bts

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Maneskins

silk sonic

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Summer song

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”

Beyonce – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook (BTS) – “Left and Right”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, Dazy – “Sunroof”

Rosalia – “Biscuit”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Post Malone with Doja Cat –”I Like You”

Album of the year

Adele – “30”

– “30” Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

latto

Måneskin

seventeen

Performance Push of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “The Fame”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

best pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

best hip hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “Emo Girl”

Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “Grow”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Crazy” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “Lalisa”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

Best Video for Good (Video For Good)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “Pussy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best Presentation in the Metaverse

Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG

BTS-Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Long Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Photography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Edition

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalia – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

Some of the votes are still active, and others are already closed, but before the 28th you can still vote for your favorites on the official MTV page at: mtv.com/vma/vote

Best New Artist: August 22nd.

Group of the year: August 22nd. (Vote on MTV’s Instagram Stories)

Summer song: August 25th.

Album of the year: August 27th.

