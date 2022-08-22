More movements are coming in Cruz Azul; ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Rafael Baca and Sebastián Jurado in the spotlight

Sources assured ESPN that ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Rafael Baca and Sebastián Jurado will leave the starting eleven and they are being analyzed to send them to the U-20

The 7-0 loss to America it cost the technician his job Diego Aguirre and his collaborators Juan Verzeri and Fernando Piñatares, but it will not be the only internal movement that will result in the worst defeat in the history of Blue Cross.

Sources consulted by ESPN They assured that changes in the first team are being considered within the club, especially with the players most singled out by the fans and the media for their poor performance.

Informants said that Julius Caesar ‘Tasting‘ Dominguez, rafael baca Y Sebastian Jurado They would no longer be part of the starting eleven of La ‘Máquina’ for the next few games, and the possibility of being sent to train with the Sub 20 category is even being analyzed, especially “Cata” and Baca, two of the most criticized soccer players in recent months and even years.

In the case of Sebastian Juryhis departure from the starting draw is almost imminent and it is likely that Andrés Gudiño will be designated as the starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the tournament, although with the possibility that Jesús Corona will also fight for minutes in the final seven days.

The directive analyzes punctually the cases of Dominguez Y Roof. To the “Tasting” He has just over 10 months left on his contract, until June 30, 2023, while Roof He has 16 months left with the club, until December 31 of next year, after the automatic renewal for minutes played.

Cruz Azul is shaping up to make changes to its lineup after the landslide loss against America. ESPN

However, today nothing guarantees that both will remain at the club for 2023, since there is even the possibility that they will be transferred to other teams or their contracts will be terminated in the coming weeks or months, according to one of the sources consulted by ESPN.

As for the purchase options of Luis Abram and side Alejandro Mayorga, set at 4.5 million and 2.8 million dollars respectively, today it is most likely that none will be exercised, with which the Peruvian would return to Granada and the left side I would return to Chivas, although it is not a decision made until now.

There is also no certainty regarding the renewal of Ángel Romero’s contract, since the Paraguayan’s performance and his economic claims do not convince the La Noria club. Romero has this Opening 2022 contract in force with Blue Cross and nothing guarantees that he will continue for next year at the club.

While all these changes are being analyzed, Raúl Gutiérrez and Oscar Pérez will remain in charge of Blue Cross for the next games -most likely for the rest of the tournament-, looking for the sky-blue team to show a different face from the brief Aguirre era.

They analyze technician options; support internship of Potro Gutiérrez in Cruz Azul

inside of Blue Cross analyze the options that may come as relief from Diego Aguirrethe Uruguayan coach who left his post after the rout of America 7 0 to The Machine.

Sources commented that the board is evaluating the best option to take charge of the team and it will be the new coach who approves the movements in the squad; while the internship of Raúl Gutiérrez is supported, who in the next few hours will make the appointment official.