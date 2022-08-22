minute by minute of the latest news on August 22

We present you all the information on matches, days and results of Mexican soccer in the Apertura 2022.

MexSport / TUDN Nicolás ‘Diente’ López will not play against Pumas due to a knee injury.

By: Samuel Reyes AUG. 22. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Today, Monday, August 22, we bring you the latest live news from Liga MX, after a surprising day 10 in which the first strategist of the Apertura 2022 tournament was dismissed.

In the following week there will be anticipated duels of the penultimate day and also the match in which Chivas sold out their free tickets to face Rayados de Monterrey, among other important ones.

CRUZ AZUL FANS DEMONSTRATE AT THE FERRIS WHEEL AND THREATEN PLAYERS

A group of Cruz Azul fans showed up this Monday morning at the La Noria facilities with banners and banners against the team and its players, where they also threatened to retire two players.

They have already interviewed some footballers and managers expressing their annoyance at A group of Cruz Azul fans showed up this Monday morning at the La Noria facilities with banners and banners against the team and its players, where they also threatened to retire two players.They have already interviewed some footballers and managers expressing their annoyance at the reports that are being updated as the information progresses .

GAMES OF THE DAY 16 IN THE MX LEAGUE ARE ADVANCED

This week some games are going to be played that will take place ahead of matchday 16 in Liga MX, which although it will not be a full day, there are some important ones to highlight in the penultimate of the tournament.

Pumas will receive Tigres on Wednesday at 9:05 p.m. and on Thursday there will be two duels, Pachuca receiving Atlas at 7:05 p.m. and Xolos de Tijuana hosting Santos Laguna at 9:05 p.m.