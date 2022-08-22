Minecraft’s Nether came to Halo Infinite with Forge mode

Although 343 Industries is still working on Forge mode for Halo Infinite and there is no announced release date, some players have long been able to access an incomplete version of the mode and have been experimenting with it. One of those players is Dan Brindley Johnson, who managed to recreate Minecraft’s Nether inside Halo Infinite.

This week Dan Brindley Johnson He surprised fans of Halo Infinite and Minecraft when he presented an unexpected crossover of those two universes, because thanks to Forge mode he was able to recreate a Minecraft village inside Halo Infinite. When we saw Dan’s village we noticed that there was a portal to the Nether and now we know what’s on the other side.

According to Dan Brindley Johnson, the creator got distracted from the village he was building and instead ended up recreating Minecraft’s Nether, with just as good a result as his previous creation. It should be noted that the two zones are not connected by the portal, as Minecraft players might think.

Dan Brindley Johnson’s creation was shared on his YouTube channel yesterday through a video that shows us a tour of his map, with sound effects taken from Minecraft to make the experience more immersive. The comments we see on the video show Minecraft fans impressed with how good the creation looks.

We first shared a Dan Brindley Johnson creation when he recreated the Star Wars Battle of Endor in Halo Infinite, but it looks like the content creator hasn’t stopped testing Halo Infinite’s Forge mode and could have a few things ready. for when 343 Industries officially launches the mode.