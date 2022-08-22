Minecraft Walkthrough: The Ultimate Enchantment Guide

Enchanting in Minecraft may seem simple, but did you know that depending on the material you can have better or worse enchantments? Find out more in the note!

The Minecraft universe is too deep, with so many possibilities to do and with a constantly growing new audience, this is without a doubt one of the most important games in history. For this reason, surely many people do not know certain survival sections such as enchantments, but do not worry because here we will tell you how to do it well.

What are enchantments?

Let’s start with the basics, but not for that less important. Enchantments are different ways in which you can improve an armor or tooleither with more protection or more damage. We can enchant in two different ways: through an anvil thanks to enchanted books or thanks to an enchantment table.

Enchant at the enchantment table

To create a spell table we will need four obsidian blocks, two diamonds and a normal book. The table gives us three different levels of enchantment, which vary depending on the number of shelves surrounding the table. The maximum of these bookshelves is 15, and we will have to place them with a block separating the table.

Once we have the maximum level of the table, we will have to put a weapon or armor on the top square and lapis lazuli below. If we do this, the three lines on the side will tell us the first enchantment of our tool, but that one can have more of a gift. For example, if at a peak it tells us that the maximum level gives us Efficiency IV, this could also give us Unbreakability III, Silk Touch, etc.

this always It is the most recommended when enchanting a first tool, since, although we will have to have 30 levels to do it, the reward can be great. However, you have to know how to enchant correctly, since each material has a different kind of charm. It is popularly known that the Prayed is the best way to enchant, which is true since it has a higher percentage of the charm with 25%. The other materials are distributed as follows:

Netherite (15% for tools and armor)

Wood (15% for tools)

Leather (15% for armor)

Chainmail (12% for armor)

Iron (9% for armor and 14% for tools)

Diamond (10% for Armor and Tools)

Stone (5% for tools)

Very few people know that diamond is one of the worst options to enchant. For this reason, it is recommended upgrade the tools and armor from diamond to netherite before passing them through spell table.

enchant on the anvil

The anvil is completely different from spell table, but we can always use it after enchanting there (the other way around you can’t). Here we will have to combine two objects, for example, an enchanted book that has Protection IV with a Diamond chestas enchantment table values ​​don’t apply on the anvil.

The only requirement is to have enough levels to enchant, something easy until the enchantments are too many. Boots are the armor that have the most enchantmentsand although at the beginning they cost us 2 levels of experience to be able to apply an enchantment to them, the truth is that after giving them five enchantments we can no longer use them on the anvil because they are very expensive. This is why we recommend enchanting them first at the enchanting table, so they don’t go through the enchantment too many times. anvil.

The books

Finally, we must name the methods of get enchanted books in minecraft. These can be obtained if we put a normal book on the enchantment table, if we fish, in some dungeon loot such as the Ancient City or with trade with villagers.

Due to force majeure we will have to do practically all the methods, since there are enchantments that are not obtained on the table. The most important of them is Repair, that is only achieved with villagers or if we fish. the enchantments Swift Sneak and Soul Speed are also unique and are found in the Ancient City and in the Strongholds respectively. Are you ready to be an enchantment expert in Minecraft?

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts